What Can Happen If You Use Expired Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF)?

It's no secret that diesel engines have experienced significant growth over the past two decades. Today, many manufacturers, including Subaru, Volkswagen, and Audi, are choosing diesel, as it is more efficient than gasoline and is also more energy-dense. Despite these perks, diesel-powered engines have one major drawback: they usually generate high levels of nitrogen oxides (NOx), which automakers have tried to control through diesel exhaust fluid, also known as DEF.

But what exactly is DEF? Well, it's a solution made of urea and water that works with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems to convert harmful toxins like NOx into harmless products like nitrogen and water vapor. But just like other fluids (say, oils and additives) that help keep your engine clean and efficient, DEF is only effective and safe for a limited period. Given how important the fluid is, you don't want your diesel-powered vehicle to run on expired DEF.

Long-term use of expired DEF can significantly affect the performance of the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system. Using degraded fluid means that the SCR will not effectively convert NOx into nitrogen and water vapor. Your vehicle will have increased emissions that lead to error codes, possibly forcing your engine to shift into power and speed-limiting mode. Even worse, aged DEF could clog vital components like the DEF lines and injectors. This will mainly lead to poor fluid flow, potentially resulting in SCR failure — a repair that can cost thousands of dollars. Other faults can include reduced engine performance, rough idling, or forced engine shutdowns.

