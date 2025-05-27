Why It's A Bad Idea To Store A Spare Car Battery In Your Trunk

If you're dealing with a car battery that's on its last legs, or if you just like to be prepared for emergencies, you might think that keeping a spare battery in your trunk is a good idea. But before you do, it's worth considering how this decision fits with long-term car care, safety, and practicality.

A lead-acid battery, even if it's a major car battery brand, can actually lose its charge in the trunk if there's a lack of airflow and the battery gets too hot or even too cold. If this happens, you've defeated the purpose of having a spare battery in the first place. No airflow also means no protection against the hydrogen gasses a car battery emits and this can cause a dangerous environment. At the very least, those gasses can impact the electronics located in your trunk, costing you money in the long run.

If you need peace of mind with your current car battery but don't think you need a replacement just yet, you can invest in a cheap car battery jump starter with good reviews. You won't need booster cables and in most cases, you can get your car jumped and back on the road in no time.

