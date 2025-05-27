What Is A Meltric Plug And How Does It Differ From A Standard One?

Meltric is a manufacturer of industrial plugs and receptacles, alongside third-party components. The company's whole focus is on creating electrical plugs and receptacles for them to go into. They were founded in 1982 and are a subsidiary of the French group Marechal Electric, alongside Technor.

Industrial plugs allow users to connect to the mains at far higher currents and voltages than their domestic counterparts, like the types of electrical plugs used around the home. This makes them useful for anywhere you might need more power, like for factory operations, construction sites, the food and drink industry, or even for live music performance spaces. It's also sometimes possible to use them with multiple alternating current phases, known as polyphase systems. Lastly, industrial plugs need to be plugged into the right kind of receptacle, which is different from a standard plug socket.

Meltric is a brand that makes these industrial plugs. They have a number of product lines, including plugs, power distribution, cord grips, and accessories. Some of their plugs and receptacles include safety-oriented switch-rated devices, multipins designed for handling multiple circuits, and some designed for high temperatures and hazardous locations.

