5 Things To Know Before Installing A Flyin' Miata Turbo Kit

Miatas or MX5s have always been quite popular platforms for turbocharging. From the factory, they have always had naturally aspirated engines, except for that one time when Mazdaspeed – unfortunately Mazda discontinued it – put a factory turbocharged engine in an NB Miata. Flyin' Miata has been a big name in the Miata world. They have a pretty extensive list of aftermarket parts available for all sorts of Miatas and their turbo kits have proven to be quite a reliable way to extract more power from these cars. There are, however, quite a few things that one needs to make sure of before turbocharging their car.

Advertisement

With a background in tuning and building cars for racing, I have myself turbocharged and tuned quite a few naturally aspirated cars and also upgraded a lot of turbos of already turbocharged cars. There are a few things one should know before putting lots of boost through your engine. While Flyin' Miata makes it extremely easy for you to install the kit, there are a few supporting mods and maintenance items one needs to take care of before your engine starts making happy noises.