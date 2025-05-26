How To Clean And Maintain Your Tool Sockets And Make Them Last

Taking care of your tool sockets isn't hard, and it makes a big difference not just in how well they work, but how long they last. When sockets are dirty or exposed to moisture, they can rust, wear out faster, or even damage the tools they're used with. Whether you're using one of the socket brands still manufactured in America or a set made in another country, a little TLC keeps everything working smoothly and will save you from having to replace them too soon.

After each use of your tool sockets, take a dry cloth or towel and wipe them down, which should remove the grime while also preventing buildup. If you can't seem to get them clean enough, you can also use a soft brush or even a toothbrush, which is great for reaching into tight areas without damaging the finish. If your sockets get wet for any reason, it's a good idea to dry them as soon as possible, to avoid any rust. This is important if you used any water during the cleaning process.

Once you finish cleaning your tool sockets, it's important to store them properly to keep them from getting dirty. One of the five cheap toolboxes for DIY garage mechanics will do, as long the space is clean and dry, and the sockets aren't accumulating any dust or grime.

