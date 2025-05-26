How Fast Is The Honda Super Cub C125? A Look At Its Top Speed

There are a few things that succinctly describe the Honda Super Cub C125: affordable, efficient, reliable, and fun. Honda has used the same recipe on this single-cylinder motorcycle ever since its debut in 1958, making it a popular choice in the United States for decades. Its reintroduction and update in 2018 further extended its legacy into the modern world, adding a sprinkle of nostalgia. But is the latest Super Cub C125 fast enough?

Advertisement

Yes, and no. Yes, for an easy time wading through city traffic and cramped streets. No, its 125 cubic centimeters engine wasn't designed for performance, but rather for a laid-back life on two wheels. The Honda Super Cub C125 wasn't just a popular choice in the U.S., but the world over. If the VW Beetle was selling like hot cakes during its production, the Honda Super Cub was selling like dollar beer at a ball game — selling over 100 million units since its debut six decades ago.

After its reintroduction in 2018, the C125 was also refreshed in 2022 and 2025. The later version featured a Euro5+ compliant engine, better ride quality and emissions, classic cub styling, and an iconic two-tone exterior that appeals to both newbies and nostalgic riders.

Advertisement