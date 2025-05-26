How Fast Is The Honda Super Cub C125? A Look At Its Top Speed
There are a few things that succinctly describe the Honda Super Cub C125: affordable, efficient, reliable, and fun. Honda has used the same recipe on this single-cylinder motorcycle ever since its debut in 1958, making it a popular choice in the United States for decades. Its reintroduction and update in 2018 further extended its legacy into the modern world, adding a sprinkle of nostalgia. But is the latest Super Cub C125 fast enough?
Yes, and no. Yes, for an easy time wading through city traffic and cramped streets. No, its 125 cubic centimeters engine wasn't designed for performance, but rather for a laid-back life on two wheels. The Honda Super Cub C125 wasn't just a popular choice in the U.S., but the world over. If the VW Beetle was selling like hot cakes during its production, the Honda Super Cub was selling like dollar beer at a ball game — selling over 100 million units since its debut six decades ago.
After its reintroduction in 2018, the C125 was also refreshed in 2022 and 2025. The later version featured a Euro5+ compliant engine, better ride quality and emissions, classic cub styling, and an iconic two-tone exterior that appeals to both newbies and nostalgic riders.
Performance and top speed
It would be a lost cause to compare the Honda Super Cub C125 to fast bikes — it's not. Its design and appeal are reminiscent of its famous 1966 U.S. advertising campaign: "You meet the nicest people on a Honda." It's a nice, impressionable bike.
The Super Cub C125 features a 124cc air-cooled 2-valve OHC single-cylinder engine and 4-speed rotary transmission capable of 9.1 horsepower (7.2 kW) at 7,500 rpm and 7.6 lb-ft (10.4 Nm) of torque at 6,250 rpm. The Super Cub C125 has a top speed of approximately 60 mph, though that will depend on several factors.
Users through motorcycle forums have reported speeds of between 70 and 72 mph under ideal circumstances, like flat terrain or going downhill, with the potential to hit higher speeds. Still, it is essential to note that these speeds are influenced by rider weight and posture, wind, and terrain. These can significantly affect the top speed and acceleration. For instance, drag can slow down a motorcycle, while weight and riding conditions can affect the engine's capabilities.
Is the Honda Super Cub C125 fast enough?
They say, "If it ain't broken, don't fix it." Honda isn't keen on making the Honda Super Cub C125 fast — it is more concerned with keeping it original and paying homage to the Cub lineage. As such, its performance and power are a perfect match for its target riders, who are urban commuters looking for convenience and not high speeds.
If you've ever lived in a busy city, you know that cruising at over 20 mph is nearly impossible with traffic. The C125 thrives in such environments, as it's the perfect bike to wade through traffic and tiny spots. Its compact design makes it ideal for the urban rider living in an apartment with limited storage.
Prolonged high speeds can cause discomfort due to engine vibrations, making the Honda Super Cub C125 impractical for highway rides. It is an urban rider designed for short commutes within the city limits — office runs, errands, and light deliveries. The C125 offers smooth, usable power, and an impressive fuel efficiency of 156.8 miles per gallon (1.5 liters per 100 kilometers). Is it fast enough? Yes, but only for city commutes and backroad cruising.