Why Don't NASCAR Race Cars Have Doors?

NASCAR race cars don't have doors for a very good reason and that reason is safety. NASCAR race cars are different from the average car and reflect the tragedies that have changed NASCAR forever. They are strong, heavily reinforced, and very safe structures, designed to keep the drivers inside the vehicles and protected from what's outside. Eliminating the doors makes it nearly impossible for a driver to be ejected from the vehicle, where he or she could be hit by another car. It also means that the non-existent doors cannot become detached from the race cars, making them in to projectiles that could hit other cars or drivers. A lack of doors also means no door openings that could compromise the structural integrity of the vehicle.

Advertisement

The latest major change to come to NASCAR is the Next Gen car, a more modern version of the NASCAR race car first used for the 2022 NASCAR season. The chassis for the Next Gen NASCAR Cup Series cars will all be made by a single supplier, Technique Inc., located in Concord, North Carolina. The standardized chassis is made from steel tubing of various sizes, with the heaviest parts made into a roll cage that encloses and protects the driver. Lighter tubing is used on the front and rear clips, where it can crush and absorb energy during a crash or other impact. The rigid roll cage built into the chassis works with other parts of the NASCAR safety system like the driver's seat, safety belts, window net, fireproof suit, and helmet to protect the drivers.

Advertisement