What Are Tire Sipes And Can They Really Help Traction While Driving In Wet Conditions?

When talking about the sipes on a tire, car owners typically refer to the process of adding more thin cuts, slits, or kerfs in the tread blocks. The siping process involves a machine that rotates the tire while making multiple 90-degree cuts over the tread surface. In tire terminology, sipes create biting edges that enable more traction over snow, mud, or slippery pavement.

The sipes are like miniature water channels that help eliminate water or moisture from the contact patch. For the uninitiated, the contact patch is a portion of the rubber that touches the road. More sipes mean more grip, but does spending the additional $60 or so for aftermarket tire siping really improve traction over rainy or wet roads?

Consumer Reports doesn't think the potential gains are worth the imminent drawbacks. In its 2014 report, the organization tested a pair of performance all-season tires from Michelin, which are made all over the world. They spent the money on additional tire siping and discovered "measurable improvements" in traction and braking over snow and ice. However, the siped tires suffered from longer braking distances on dry or wet roads, and the process of cutting thin slits on a new tire will potentially void any warranty that the new tire came with.

