Why Do Typhoon Fighter Pilot Helmets Have Bumps On Them?

Technology has played a dominant role in rewriting the rules of warfare. Today, a military's might is increasingly influenced not so much by its size, but rather by the sophistication and effectiveness of the tools at its disposal. One of such tools is the Striker HMSS (Helmet Mounted Symbology System) helmet, developed by BAE Systems and used by fighter pilots who operate the Eurofighter Typhoon.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is one of the most advanced combat aircraft today, and it makes sense that its pilots are equipped with the best possible equipment to maximize the aircraft's capabilities. Immediately recognizable by the numerous "bumps" on its surface, the Striker helmet is unlike any flight helmet, and may just be the most effective weapon of war available to the pilot once behind the controls of the multi-million dollar aircraft.

Those "bumps" are a network of infrared LEDs that track the position and angle of the pilot's head in real time. As the head turns, the LEDs flash and are detected by sensors in the cockpit, allowing the system to accurately determine where the pilot is looking. This head-tracking data is then processed and projected as critical information directly onto the pilot's visor.

It is an ingenious system that allows the pilot to immediately track, identify, and engage multiple targets using voice commands without having to turn the aircraft in the direction of the threat.