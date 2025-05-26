How Long Is The Trans-Alaska Pipeline And How Much Oil Does It Carry Daily?

Alaska is the biggest state in the U.S. by area, so you can expect any oil pipelines making its way across its territory to be fairly long. In fact, the Trans Alaska Pipeline System (TAPS) is one of the largest pipeline systems in the world. Constructed between 1974-1977, TAPS is very important for both Alaska's economy and energy security for the U.S. as a whole. While you might picture glaciers and polar bears when you think of Alaska, it's one of the top oil-producing states in America (even cars in Alaska with plugs run on gasoline).

Advertisement

Pipelines play a crucial role in how oil and gasoline are produced, transporting the fossil fuel across long distances and connecting wells, refineries, and shipping facilities. The trans-Alaska pipeline is a whopping 800 miles long, extending from Alaska's North Slope off the coast of the Arctic Ocean all the way to Port Valdez, which is part of the Gulf of Alaska and the Pacific Ocean. It's the northernmost ice-free port in North America, which makes it vital for shipping and trade in the region.

Along the 800 miles of TAPS are 11 pump stations, which keep the massive quantities of oil moving by maintaining pressure within the pipeline. Originally, 12 stations were supposed to be built and today just four are operational. Fewer pumps are needed, as the system moves a lot less petroleum than it used to — in 2024, it transported 464,784 barrels of oil per day. Since one barrel is equivalent to about 42 gallons, that equates to around 19,520,928 gallons or 29.5 Olympic-sized swimming pools. While that may seem like a lot of oil, it pales in comparison to the 2.1 million barrels of crude oil that the trans-Alaska pipeline carried daily at its peak, which was in 1988.

Advertisement