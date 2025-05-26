How To Tell If Your Truck Has A CP4 Fuel Pump

If you browse forums often, chances are you've come across some heated discussions around the CP4 fuel pump. The CP4, short for "Common Rail Pump 4," is a high-pressure fuel injection pump that made its way into Ford and GM diesel trucks starting in 2011. It was intended as a next-gen replacement for the tried-and-true CP3 pump, which had built a reputation for rock-solid reliability. Unfortunately, it didn't quite follow in its predecessor's footsteps.

The CP4 was originally engineered to deliver diesel fuel at pressures exceeding 30,000 psi, shooting it into the common rail and ultimately through the injectors with precision timing. Now, this sounds great on paper, but real-world results have been far less inspiring.

That's because modern ultra-low sulfur diesel doesn't provide enough lubrication. This, when paired with the CP4's flawed internal design, creates excessive friction between the pump's moving metal parts. Over time, this friction causes tiny metal shavings to break off inside the pump. These shavings then travel through the fuel system, where they can severely damage critical components like the injectors, fuel rails, and high-pressure lines.

Once failure strikes, repairs can top $10,000 if you're out of warranty. So, you might want to know if your truck has this problematic pump to know what you've gotten yourself into.