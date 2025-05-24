Why Did Japanese Cars Have Mirrors On The Hood?

The world of JDM is a microcosm of passionate automobile fans and car-tuning wizardry. After all, it has given us icons like the Nissan Skyline GT-R, Mazda RX-7 FD, and the gorgeous Honda NSX. Yet, the history of Japanese cars is also brimming with engineering oddities. One of them is the trend of fender mirrors, or wing mirrors. Essentially, instead of the door, the mirrors were mounted on the hood. A few brands used to kit their commercial cars with fender mirrors in Japan, and you can still find them on taxis in the country.

But what purpose did they serve? Well, taxi drivers — the biggest adherent group — cite improved visibility as the key reason. They are said to minimize blind spots for drivers. Japan's parking problems are well-known, thanks in no part to densely populated locales and space-constrained street parking avenues. Mirrors mounted on the hood don't protrude as much from the sides attached to the car's doors, thereby offering better maneuverability on narrow lanes and packed traffic scenarios.

Since crowded roads are a daily reality for cab drivers in Japan, it's pretty obvious why they would prefer fender mirrors. Carmakers are well aware of this preference, as well. When Toyota introduced the JPN Taxi in 2017, the company highlighted the remote-controlled power hood mirrors. "This model offers the driver an optimal range of vision, in part through innovations to the position and shape of the pillars and the use of fender mirrors," said the company.

