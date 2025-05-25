What's The Oldest Motorcycle Club In The US And Is It Still Active?

Motorcycle clubs are organized groups of riders who share interests related to motorcycle culture and take part in group events or activities. Unlike outlaw motorcycle gangs — which can be linked crime and have a strict hierarchical structure — motorcycle clubs are all about camaraderie and love for the open road.

Advertisement

Some of the best-known motorcycle clubs in the United States include the Harley Owners Group (HOG), the BMW Motorcycle Owners of America, Women in the Wind, the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club, and the American Motorcycle Association (AMA). While some of these clubs have been around for decades, none of them is the oldest in the country. That title belongs to the Yonkers Motorcycle Club, which was officially recognized by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2019 as the oldest motorcycle club in the world.

The Yonkers Motorcycle Club was founded in 1903, though its roots trace back even further. And yes, it is still active to this day.