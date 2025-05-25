What's The Oldest Motorcycle Club In The US And Is It Still Active?
Motorcycle clubs are organized groups of riders who share interests related to motorcycle culture and take part in group events or activities. Unlike outlaw motorcycle gangs — which can be linked crime and have a strict hierarchical structure — motorcycle clubs are all about camaraderie and love for the open road.
Some of the best-known motorcycle clubs in the United States include the Harley Owners Group (HOG), the BMW Motorcycle Owners of America, Women in the Wind, the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club, and the American Motorcycle Association (AMA). While some of these clubs have been around for decades, none of them is the oldest in the country. That title belongs to the Yonkers Motorcycle Club, which was officially recognized by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2019 as the oldest motorcycle club in the world.
The Yonkers Motorcycle Club was founded in 1903, though its roots trace back even further. And yes, it is still active to this day.
The Yonkers Motorcycle Club: From bicycles to legendary status
In 1879, a bicycle agent named Elliott Mason founded the Yonkers Bicycle Club. The club had 25 members. Its colors were crimson and gold, and the members wore grey-brown corduroy uniforms and polo caps with the club's initials. One of those 25 members, George A. Ellis, went on to establish the Yonkers Motorcycle Club in March 1903.
Following the club's first election, Ellis was chosen as president. The group, which consisted of 23 men, got organized quickly. They established their first endurance run in late March 1903, riding their motorcycles from Yonkers to Coney Island and back. In the ensuing years, the club became known for record-setting runs, some of them led by Ellis himself.
The Yonkers Motorcycle Club was one of the first clubs to join the American Motorcycle Association in 1924, remaining active in racing and community events over the years, and even organizing a Civil Defense Unit during World War II. It was officially incorporated on October 3, 1952.
Though it may not be as widely recognized as the big four outlaw motorcycle clubs in the U.S., the Yonkers Motorcycle Club maintains an important presence within the community, operating as a 501(c)(3) public charity.