How Much Voltage Should Your Alternator Have To Keep Your Car Battery From Dying?

Your car won't start for the second day in a row. You ask your neighbor for a jump (again) and head off to work — late, of course. You come to the conclusion that it has to be the battery or the alternator, but you're not sure which component is the culprit.

Advertisement

One of the fastest ways to determine the cause of your problems is to use a multimeter when looking at your car. A multimeter is a tool used to measure voltage, current, and resistance. When the car is running, the alternator should keep battery voltage between 13.5 and 14.5 volts to keep your car from dying. When your car is off, the voltage reading from the battery should be between 12.2 and 12.6 volts.

If the voltage while the car isn't running is below 12.2, the battery needs to be charged. If you charge the battery and the reading doesn't improve, your battery needs to be replaced. If the car can't keep battery voltage above 13.5 while running, the alternator isn't doing its job, leading to battery drain.

Advertisement

What if you don't have access to a multimeter? No worries. There's a ton of other clues that can help you identify the reasons your car battery keeps dying, and can help you determine whether you need a new battery, alternator, or something else entirely.