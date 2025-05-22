How Many Fans Does Your PC Actually Need?

In a time when OEMs can pluck essential features like headphone jacks and removable batteries from your smartphone, PC building seems like a breath of fresh air, especially if you love customizing your setup. Picking a smartphone or an automobile might feel like shopping for ready-made clothes. Yes, they come in different sizes and designs, but they are not personalized. PC building is like getting a tuxedo, tailor-made to perfectly fit your size.

As a PC builder, you get to choose the components that go into your setup, customize the overall aesthetics, future proof your PC, and much more. However, with greater customizability comes the responsibility of heat management. Optimally cooling a PC is essential to fully utilize each component at maximum performance.

While cooling a PC may or may not be limited to just fans, basic intake and exhaust fans are the backbone of managing the overall heat of your rig. The number of fans your PC needs depends on a variety of factors like the size of your PC, the components used inside, the ambient temperature of your room, and the noise levels you are comfortable with. However, the basics remain the same – maintain a positive air pressure and strike a good balance between the intake and exhaust fans.

