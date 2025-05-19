Why Does Music Stop Playing When You Open Facebook?

One of the best things about using a modern-day smartphone, whether it's an Android or an iPhone, is that it lets you multitask seamlessly. You can do several things at once, like listening to your favorite music on Spotify, YouTube Music, or Apple Music, while using other apps. However, this may not work as expected with every app right out of the box. For instance, you might notice that your music stops playing every time you open the Facebook app.

This issue can sometimes occur due to temporary glitches with the Facebook app on your phone. In most cases, you can fix it by closing the app completely and reopening it. If you're using an iPhone, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open the app switcher, then swipe up on the Facebook app to close it. On Android, long-press the Facebook app icon, tap the info icon, then select Force stop, followed by OK.

Now, reopen the Facebook app while music is playing and check if it still pauses. If it does, you can try restarting your phone. This should help resolve any temporary issues that may be causing the unusual behavior.