Is The Volkswagen Atlas A Good Car? Here's What Owners Have To Say
The Volkswagen Atlas has been around since it made its US debut back in 2017 ahead of the 2018 model year. In that time, the midsize SUV has been sold entirely across a single generation, although it received loads of updates for 2024, gaining a new 269-hp, turbocharged 2.0-liter TSI inline-four engine, a refreshed design, as well as a standard 12.0-inch infotainment system, heated steering wheel, and ventilated driver and front passenger seats.
In its review, SlashGear found the mechanically similar 2025 Volkswagen Atlas to be surprisingly well-equipped given its relatively affordable price point and the fact it grants access to additional standard amenities such as synthetic leather upholstery, three-zone automatic climate control, and wireless charging, among many other desirable amenities. The midsize SUV is priced from $39,625 (including a $1,425 destination charge) for the base-spec SE and reaches up to $55,085 for the top-level SEL Premium R-Line model before buyers begin piling on options and packages.
While pricier than the Kia Telluride ($37,805), Hyundai Palisade ($38,675), and Mazda CX-90 ($39,500), the Atlas' base price does undercut those of rivals like the Honda Pilot ($41,650), Chevrolet Traverse ($42,195), and Toyota Grand Highlander ($42,310). Another key attraction for buyers is the Atlas' generous cargo space. The midsize SUV offers a useful 20.6 cubic feet of room while all seven seats are up and 55.5 cubic feet with the third row folded down. That further expands to a maximum of 96.8 cubic feet when you fold down the third and second row seats. The Atlas undoubtedly offers many of the features that accompany family life. But does it make good sense overall? We've scoured the internet to find what actual owners are saying.
Is the Volkswagen Atlas worth buying?
The Volkswagen Atlas has received mixed reviews from owners, with comments ranging from "best family car" to "incredibly disappointed."Reddit user, YogurtclosetOk7161, had nothing but praise for their 2019 VW Atlas SEL, which had accumulated around 90,000 miles at the time they posted their review on the discussion site. "Love it. Best family car we have had. It is a tank. No major issue,." their comment reads. Similarly, in a separate Reddit thread, Kevinm2278 waxed lyrical about the midsize SUV, writing, "2024 atlas has plenty of torque and power when you need it. My wife and I love our SEL. Get the atlas, you won't be dissatisfied."
Sharing their thoughts, yet another Reddit user, daksjeoensl, remarked their top-of-the range 2024 Atlas has held up quite alright, even if it hasn't been perfect. "We just crossed 23k miles. Only had one issue where it leaked oil last week. Dealer replaced some bolts and it was fixed in an hour. The back up camera can sometimes be slow and we had the ACC occasionally stop." Despite these issues, daksjeoensl believes the Atlas "has been an amazing car and looks as good as the day we got it." They also indicate they have no regrets purchasing the Atlas over the Honda Pilot, and would buy it again under similar conditions.
Some Volkswagen Atlas buyers have regrets
While many owners found the Volkswagen Atlas "trouble-free" and even recommend it, a select few encountered unsettling issues that triggered a healthy dose of buyer's remorse with their purchase of the seven-seater SUV. Among them is Redditor, Competitive-Bite4016, who experienced issues ranging from mechanical problems to brake and sensor system fault, and their 2025 Atlas SEL Premium R-Line SUV occasionally refusing to shift into gear. "The Atlas is plagued with issues and there is class actions being formed that I read about over the braking and sensor system... I feel like I did so much research to get a safe and reliable car and regret that decision so much," their comment notes.
Another Reddit user, thgstang, shared how they "really regret" buying the 2025 Atlas R-Line. Although they failed to state why. However, others seem to have issues with the infotainment system, which some commenters considered to be fiddly and distracting to use. Owner concerns also spanned brakes, high cost of maintenance, cheap interior and low-rent plastics, general reliability, as well as "subpar" fuel economy, which comes in at between 19 and 23 mpg for some.
Still, if you research carefully, there are many dependable Volkswagen Atlas models to be found. On the whole, Atlas SEL trims have received mostly positive feedback from Redditors who have expressed satisfaction with their purchase. The cool, off-road-themed Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition is another model that appears to have been favored by commenters, with Reddit user, manwithwood saying "I'm thoroughly enjoying our Peak edition. Very glad I didn't step up the other trim lines for the extra cash. Vented seats etc. is all there. No moon roof = no possible leaks. Very happy overall!" So, while it's not perfect, comments from the great majority of drivers suggest the VW Atlas is well worth considering.