Is The Volkswagen Atlas A Good Car? Here's What Owners Have To Say

The Volkswagen Atlas has been around since it made its US debut back in 2017 ahead of the 2018 model year. In that time, the midsize SUV has been sold entirely across a single generation, although it received loads of updates for 2024, gaining a new 269-hp, turbocharged 2.0-liter TSI inline-four engine, a refreshed design, as well as a standard 12.0-inch infotainment system, heated steering wheel, and ventilated driver and front passenger seats.

In its review, SlashGear found the mechanically similar 2025 Volkswagen Atlas to be surprisingly well-equipped given its relatively affordable price point and the fact it grants access to additional standard amenities such as synthetic leather upholstery, three-zone automatic climate control, and wireless charging, among many other desirable amenities. The midsize SUV is priced from $39,625 (including a $1,425 destination charge) for the base-spec SE and reaches up to $55,085 for the top-level SEL Premium R-Line model before buyers begin piling on options and packages.

While pricier than the Kia Telluride ($37,805), Hyundai Palisade ($38,675), and Mazda CX-90 ($39,500), the Atlas' base price does undercut those of rivals like the Honda Pilot ($41,650), Chevrolet Traverse ($42,195), and Toyota Grand Highlander ($42,310). Another key attraction for buyers is the Atlas' generous cargo space. The midsize SUV offers a useful 20.6 cubic feet of room while all seven seats are up and 55.5 cubic feet with the third row folded down. That further expands to a maximum of 96.8 cubic feet when you fold down the third and second row seats. The Atlas undoubtedly offers many of the features that accompany family life. But does it make good sense overall? We've scoured the internet to find what actual owners are saying.

