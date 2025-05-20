4 Of The Smallest Fighter Jets In The World

The origins of the fighter jet can be traced to early World War II, when the Messerschmitt aircraft company began development on Projekt 1065 in 1939. This first attempt at a jet fighter resulted in the Messerschmitt Me 262, one of the fastest fighters of the era, entered service with the German Luftwaffe in April 1944. Within three months, the British Royal Air Force responded with the Gloster Meteor, which launched in July 1944. These two aircraft were instrumental in advancing aircraft design, paving the way for jets as the fighter aircraft of the future, and soon, even more advanced jet fighters were produced. These early fighter jets came with unorthodox designs, several of which had very compact dimensions, making them some of the smallest fighter jets.

Advertisement

One of these is the aircraft pictured above, called the De Havilland Vampire. This is another fighter created during World War II, which was built by de Havilland Aviation. The Vampire was the RAF's second fighter jet, making its first flight in September 1943, but it only entered service after the war had ended in 1946. With a unique twin-boom design this gave the jet good handling and speed, and because it was made of wood and metal, it was light and agile.

As one of the pioneer fighter jets, the Vampire is small, with only a 37.9-foot wingspan, weighs 12,359 pounds, and is just 8.79 feet high and 30 feet long. To put this in perspective, the Vampire is smaller than the average school bus in America, which is 35 feet, and is lighter than a 2025 Ford F250 crew cab pickup that weighs 6,864 pounds. Over 4,300 Vampires were produced and are considered as one of the most successful RAF aircraft, until it was finally decommissioned by the RAF in 1966.

Advertisement