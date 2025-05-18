Rear Wing Vs. Spoiler: What's The Difference And What Are They For?

The automotive industry is among the most complex and innovative in existence today. From some of the most expensive cars ever built to used cars that are more reliable than you may think, there is no limit to what the car world offers. One of the many features that makes vehicles so beloved is the number of customization options available after you choose your preferred model. You can change anything from the seats, brakes, and the car's body kit, or even add modifications to get more horsepower out of your car. Today, many are taking a liking to spoilers and rear wings, both of which not only look incredibly good but also serve an essential purpose when it comes to vehicle aerodynamics.

At first glance, the overall design is the main difference between a spoiler and a rear wing. While a rear wing is typically larger and extends over the vehicle's body kit, a spoiler is much more tame in size and is integrated into the car's body. However, the main difference between these two devices comes in their purpose. A rear wing is designed to generate downforce, which helps keep the vehicle grounded and can enhance traction and handling, especially at high speeds. In contrast, a spoiler decreases lift by disrupting airflow, which can stabilize your car while driving. Let's review how they work to determine which one is better for you.