Rear Wing Vs. Spoiler: What's The Difference And What Are They For?
The automotive industry is among the most complex and innovative in existence today. From some of the most expensive cars ever built to used cars that are more reliable than you may think, there is no limit to what the car world offers. One of the many features that makes vehicles so beloved is the number of customization options available after you choose your preferred model. You can change anything from the seats, brakes, and the car's body kit, or even add modifications to get more horsepower out of your car. Today, many are taking a liking to spoilers and rear wings, both of which not only look incredibly good but also serve an essential purpose when it comes to vehicle aerodynamics.
At first glance, the overall design is the main difference between a spoiler and a rear wing. While a rear wing is typically larger and extends over the vehicle's body kit, a spoiler is much more tame in size and is integrated into the car's body. However, the main difference between these two devices comes in their purpose. A rear wing is designed to generate downforce, which helps keep the vehicle grounded and can enhance traction and handling, especially at high speeds. In contrast, a spoiler decreases lift by disrupting airflow, which can stabilize your car while driving. Let's review how they work to determine which one is better for you.
It is all about air pressure
Whether stock or added as a modification, spoilers and rear wings enhance the overall driving experience by bolstering factors such as stability and handling. The key to these devices is usually found in how they manipulate air pressure. For a vehicle rear wing to function effectively, air must flow more slowly over its top than its bottom. This creates a pressure difference between the top and bottom parts of the wing, resulting in the generation of downforce, which presses the car toward the ground. Rear wings are essentially inverted plane wings. While a vehicle's rear wing generates downforce, an airplane wing utilizes the same principle to create lift and assist the plane in taking off.
As for spoilers, their purpose in decreasing lift is achieved by breaking up the air flowing from other parts of the car, such as the roof, and redirecting it to create a higher pressure zone on top of the vehicle as compared to the bottom. This pressure difference will push the vehicle's rear toward the road at high speeds, enhancing its grip and stability and allowing it to handle better.
Choosing the perfect spoiler or rear wing
There are a lot of factors to consider when choosing the perfect spoiler or rear wing for your vehicle. First, decide which of the two will best suit your car. Afterward, consider factors such as the compatibility between your chosen product and the model of your car. You might also want to check who made the product you've settled for since different manufacturers offer different products that are built and tested differently. You can look into user reviews for aspects such as durability or research available standardization information on the product, ranging from factors like what materials were used in the product's build and how it was manufactured to the different tests the product underwent.
Considering your driving style is another crucial aspect of choosing the best spoiler or rear wing. While a pedestal spoiler may be ideal for someone who drives at high speeds, it might be a bit excessive for everyday use. Lastly, find something that appeals to your eyes as much as it engages your logical mind. Yes, functionality is indeed essential, but aesthetics are just as important.