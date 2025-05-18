What Happens To Offshore Oil Rigs When The Oil Runs Out?

An increasingly hot-button issue, oil rigs have become the physical embodiment of larger economic and environmental debates, garnering praise from conservative politicians and the ire of environmental activists. Oil rigs present several unique challenges for sustainable energy advocates. However, there is one under-discussed question — and it's not when the auto industry will stop using fossil fuels – which many warn may become a crisis in coming years: what happens when deep-sea oil rigs reach the end of their lifespan?

Advertisement

As it stands, roughly 12,000 offshore oil and gas rigs pepper the world's coastlines. These platforms typically operate for between 20 and 40 years. Industry experts believe that thousands of these wells will reach the end of their lifespan within the next ten years. According to a 2024 report by the academic journal Nature, roughly 1,500 platforms in the Gulf of Mexico have reached their 30th birthday, while the average age of the North Sea's 1,500 plus rigs is 25 years. An additional 2,500 in the Asia-Pacific region will need to be decommissioned by 2035.

Built to withstand extreme oceanic conditions and house hundreds of people at a time, the size, technical complexity, and location of oil rigs make dismantling them a massive task. The world's largest platform, the Berkut oil rig in the Russian Pacific, weighs about 200,000 tons. The Petronius, located 130 miles off the coast of New Orleans would be the fourth tallest building in the world at 2,001 feet.

Advertisement