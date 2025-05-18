Yamaha Used To Make F1 Engines - Here's Why It Stopped

Zakspeed only qualified twice in 16 races, culminating in its withdrawal at the end of the year. As for Yamaha, the failures of the OX88 motor weren't enough to completely pull it out of the races. After sitting the 1990 season out, it partnered with British racing car manufacturer and F1 racing team Brabham, presenting the OX99, a V12 engine that would have problems facing V10s just a year later. By then, Yamaha would have already parted ways with Brabham, forming a team with Sasol Jordan. In 1993, Yamaha parted ways with Jordan and moved forward to create its own V10 engine in collaboration with John Judd. The resultant engine, the OX10A, powered most of its racecars after it partnered with Tyrrell, an auto racing team and Formula One constructor, between 1993 and 1996.

Variants of the OX10A, like the OX10B and OX10C, exist down the line, each being some modified version of the OX10A. Yamaha only scored a total of 22 points throughout the first seven years of its career in F1. If you're wondering if that's bad. Yes. That's pretty bad. In contrast, companies such as Renault scored 821 points in those seven years. In its final year, Yamaha teamed up with Arrows before finally throwing in the towel.

Although the engines Yamaha brought to the F1 races seemed good on paper, most had problems, from intake and exhaust valves having performance issues to engine blocks blowing up after being used for an extended period. There's also the lack of competitive success that followed these motors. It was only a matter of time before the company stopped producing them for Formula 1.

