Every Mazda Model That Comes With A Spare Tire In The US

The automotive industry has been gradually eliminating spare tires from new vehicles. Based on the latest data obtained by Consumer Reports, only 10% of new cars are equipped with a full-size spare, while 50% have compact donut spares. This leaves the remaining 40% with a mix of tire repair kits or run-flat tires. The reason why new cars don't come with spare tires anymore has to do with weight reduction and increased fuel efficiency. However, while more automakers jump on the bandwagon of phasing out the extra wheels, one brand seems determined to hold onto this tradition for as long as possible.

In the U.S. market, Mazda's vehicles for 2024 and 2025 still carry spare tires, offering car owners an added layer of convenience and safety whenever they are on the road. Models with a temporary spare include the Mazda3 sedan and hatchback, CX-30, CX-50, CX-5, CX-90, and its plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant. The all-new 2025 CX-70 and the CX-70 PHEV also have extra tires as standard. The spares are located in the wheel wells of the trunks. It is worth noting that Mazda has opted to equip these cars with donut spares instead of standard tires.

According to Mazda's user manuals, the donut spare is smaller and lighter than the standard tire. As such, its driving performance and vehicle handling are limited. The company warns owners not to drive faster than 50 mph, which is the standard recommended limit for how long you can really drive on a spare tire.

