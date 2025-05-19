Every Mazda Model That Comes With A Spare Tire In The US
The automotive industry has been gradually eliminating spare tires from new vehicles. Based on the latest data obtained by Consumer Reports, only 10% of new cars are equipped with a full-size spare, while 50% have compact donut spares. This leaves the remaining 40% with a mix of tire repair kits or run-flat tires. The reason why new cars don't come with spare tires anymore has to do with weight reduction and increased fuel efficiency. However, while more automakers jump on the bandwagon of phasing out the extra wheels, one brand seems determined to hold onto this tradition for as long as possible.
In the U.S. market, Mazda's vehicles for 2024 and 2025 still carry spare tires, offering car owners an added layer of convenience and safety whenever they are on the road. Models with a temporary spare include the Mazda3 sedan and hatchback, CX-30, CX-50, CX-5, CX-90, and its plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant. The all-new 2025 CX-70 and the CX-70 PHEV also have extra tires as standard. The spares are located in the wheel wells of the trunks. It is worth noting that Mazda has opted to equip these cars with donut spares instead of standard tires.
According to Mazda's user manuals, the donut spare is smaller and lighter than the standard tire. As such, its driving performance and vehicle handling are limited. The company warns owners not to drive faster than 50 mph, which is the standard recommended limit for how long you can really drive on a spare tire.
Mazda models that do not carry a spare
Even though Mazda has committed to equipping its vehicles with extra wheels, there are two notable exceptions: The MX-5 Miata and the MX-5 Miata RF. Neither of these tiny roadsters is supplied with any form of spare tire. The 2024 and 2025 editions of these models only come with an emergency flat tire repair kit, which includes an instructional manual, a sealant, a compressor, a speed restriction sticker, and a repaired tire sticker. Of course, it will also help if you have the must-have items to keep in a car in case of a flat tire, because tools like battery-operated flashers and reflective triangles are also useful during roadside repairs.
Mazda's decision not to include a spare tire in its sports car lineup isn't new. The last time the Miata had an extra wheel was back in 2005. Since 2006, the Japanese brand has opted to equip it with quick-fix tools, as well as an option for run-flat tires. The reason for the exclusion of the extra wheel was for the sports car to maintain its weight despite a slight bump in its size.
Although the flat tire kit seals and inflates the damaged tire, this fix only works for a short period, similar to how donuts still need to be swapped out with standard tires. While some enthusiasts may lament the lack of a traditional spare, many understand that the Miata's packaging prioritizes agility and simplicity. Besides, customers mostly buy this two-seater for its sporty charm and responsive handling.