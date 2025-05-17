The Easy Trick That Will Let You Magnetize Your Sockets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sockets and their accompanying wrenches are perfect for all kinds of tasks. From removing a stuck nut to unscrewing a series of bolts, odds are they can make such jobs as easy as can be. Not to mention, if you're determined to only source your tools from American manufacturers, you'll be delighted to know that there are a few socket set brands still made in the United States. At the same time, they aren't without their flaws. A major one is that sometimes, loose nuts and bolts can fall out of your sockets mid-job, sending you on a scavenger hunt to see where they've rolled off to.

Fortunately, to mitigate losing bolts or nuts while working, you can enhance your sockets with magnetization. This way, through the power of magnetism, your fasteners will be more effectively held by your sockets and less likely to be impacted by gravity. All you have to do is run to your local hardware store, such as Harbor Freight, and look for the small, circular magnets. Simply glue one to the end of the wrench adapter or within your sockets, let the glue dry, and assemble the tool as usual. The magnet is strong enough to hold the bolts and nuts you're working with, saving you the time and effort needed to find runaways.

If this solution doesn't strike your fancy but you are willing to spend more money, you can consider another option. A magnetic socket set is an excellent alternative.

