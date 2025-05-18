Who Makes Blackhawk Tires And Where Are They Built?

BlackHawk Tires — a company known for its value offerings in the automotive tires space — has, over the past few years, managed to attract the attention of value-conscious tire buyers in the U.S. Affordable tires from brands like BlackHawk are usually purchased by consumers seeking decent performance without having to pay extra for a premium label. While it's often worth spending extra for expensive tires, there's no denying that there's a market for cheap tires in the U.S.

Advertisement

In America, BlackHawk tires are readily available from retailers like Walmart, SimpleTire, and PriorityTire, as well as from local dealers. While the tires' naming scheme might make it sound like they're manufactured in the U.S. by an American company, that isn't quite the truth.

As it turns out, BlackHawk Tires is one of the many tire brands owned by Chinese tire manufacturer Sailun, which manufactures more than 40 million passenger car tires, 6.5 million truck tires, and 70,000 specialty tires a year. Sailun owns and operates multiple brands in the U.S., one of which happens to be BlackHawk tires. Other tire brands that are part of the Sailun group include Erange EV (EV-specific tires), RoadX (another value brand), Rovelo, and Ironhead. Sailun's North American operations (U.S. and Canada) are handled by Sailun Tire Americas, which is headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Advertisement