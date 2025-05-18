Who Makes Blackhawk Tires And Where Are They Built?
BlackHawk Tires — a company known for its value offerings in the automotive tires space — has, over the past few years, managed to attract the attention of value-conscious tire buyers in the U.S. Affordable tires from brands like BlackHawk are usually purchased by consumers seeking decent performance without having to pay extra for a premium label. While it's often worth spending extra for expensive tires, there's no denying that there's a market for cheap tires in the U.S.
In America, BlackHawk tires are readily available from retailers like Walmart, SimpleTire, and PriorityTire, as well as from local dealers. While the tires' naming scheme might make it sound like they're manufactured in the U.S. by an American company, that isn't quite the truth.
As it turns out, BlackHawk Tires is one of the many tire brands owned by Chinese tire manufacturer Sailun, which manufactures more than 40 million passenger car tires, 6.5 million truck tires, and 70,000 specialty tires a year. Sailun owns and operates multiple brands in the U.S., one of which happens to be BlackHawk tires. Other tire brands that are part of the Sailun group include Erange EV (EV-specific tires), RoadX (another value brand), Rovelo, and Ironhead. Sailun's North American operations (U.S. and Canada) are handled by Sailun Tire Americas, which is headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.
Where are BlackHawk tires manufactured?
Given that BlackHawk tires are owned by Sailun — a Chinese company — it's safe to say a good percentage of BlackHawk tires are made in China. Sailun has seven manufacturing centers across the globe, four of which are in China. These facilities are in four Chinese cities: Shenyang, Qingdao, Dongying, and Weifang. Sailun also operates three facilities in Southeast Asia, spread across Cambodia and Vietnam. However, Sailun doesn't specifically reveal which of these factories manufactures BlackHawk tires. Aside from these manufacturing bases, Sailun also operates four R&D centers globally: two in Asia (China and Vietnam), one in Europe, and one in North America.
Despite the value positioning of BlackHawk tires, Sailun asserts that its tires have received various quality certification labels for quality and environmental management. The company also claims to hold over 460 patents and employs more than 18,000 people worldwide, although it has yet to make it onto our list of the 21 major tire brands.
BlackHawk Tires and its parent company, Sailun, despite being minor players in the U.S., have a significant presence as far as the global tire industry is concerned. In fact, the company recently became one of the top 10 tire manufacturers on the planet, snatching 10th place from Japanese brand Toyo Tires. That said, it remains to be seen how well it will compete with American-made tire brands amidst the on-and-off trade war between the U.S. and China.