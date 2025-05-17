What Is Dyno Motorcycle Tuning And Is It Worth It? Here's What Riders Have To Say

Once you get into performance tuning a two-wheeler, you'll hear a lot of talk about motorcycle dyno tuning. Simply put, a dyno tune is the difference between two performance-tinkered motorcycles off the mark — one will pull harder than the other from naught to sixty. In the world of performance motorcycles, that makes all the difference.

Dyno motorcycle tuning adjusts a two-wheeler's air supply, ignition, and fuel to achieve the highest possible power output while maintaining its air-fuel ratio. It's a step you wouldn't want to miss in your journey to increase a motorcycle's horsepower, especially after installing aftermarket performance parts.

Tuning is a bit more complicated than just plugging your motorcycle ECU into computer software and making your bike faster. To achieve a bike's highest performance potential, you'll need a dynamometer machine. The dynamometer, or "dyno," assesses a motorcycle's tune by placing the bike in different load parameters, measuring the results, and making adjustments to the tune.