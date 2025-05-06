What Does It Mean When A Car Is Running Lean?

Ever been told your car is running lean? It means the engine is receiving too much air or not enough fuel during combustion. You see, your car's engine needs a very specific balance of air and fuel to run at its most efficient. (That's around a 14.7:1 ratio by weight for gasoline engines, which you might hear referred to as the stoichiometric ratio.) When this very precise balance is thrown off by too much air, you're left with what's called a lean condition.

Although it might not sound like a big deal, running lean can have serious consequences on your engine, ranging from reduced performance to complete engine failure if left untreated. Understanding the causes, symptoms, and solutions to a lean-running engine can help you prevent long-term damage and expensive repairs down the line.

Luckily, a lean-running engine tends to show several warning signs. Drivers might notice a decrease in engine performance, hesitation during acceleration, or even engine knocking (which can cause severe internal damage over time). Another common symptom is the notorious check engine light, along with lean condition trouble codes such as P0171 or P0174. These codes let mechanics know that the engine control unit (ECU) has had to adjust the fuel system to compensate for the lean conditions.

