The Best Easter Eggs On The 2025 Subaru Forester
The 2025 Subaru Forester has been built with a variety of Easter eggs, which are designed-in details hidden around the vehicle that are meant to surprise and delight Forester owners. This has been a trend among automakers for many years, with Jeep adding new Easter eggs with each new model since as far back as 1997 and the redesigned TJ. Ford has joined in with Easter eggs in its Bronco off-roader, with some of these Easter eggs spreading to its other models. Even General Motors has gotten into the Easter egg act, with its Corvette sports car receiving some hidden delights. Now, Subaru has joined the Easter egg brigade, hiding a variety of these treats in plain sight all over its new 2025 Forester SUV. It's time to play hide and seek as we search for these Easter eggs throughout the 2025 Forester.
Some of the best 2025 Subaru Forester Easter eggs are found on the car's kick panels, the plastic trim pieces that are found between your feet and the door when you are seated inside the vehicle. The Forester's kick panels have a compass, hiking boot prints, and a dog's paw prints molded into them. Another Easter egg can be found on the Forester's glass, where a flying waterfowl can be seen. These Easter eggs are shown in the photos above.
More Easter eggs on the 2025 Subaru Forester
There are some more Easter eggs to be found on the 2025 Subaru Forester. They can be found on the accessories used to protect the interior from dirt, dust, mud, and water. These Easter eggs are topographical maps of various U.S. national parks, each emblazoned with a Subaru four-pointed star to denote a significant point of interest within that park.
The cargo tray (shown above) features a map of Ohio's Cuyahoga National Park, with Cuyahoga Falls as its point of interest. Other national park Easter eggs in a similar fashion include Washington state's Olympic National Park on the front floor mats, showing Maiden Peak and Sunrise Point, with Tennessee's and North Carolina's Great Smoky Mountains National Park making an appearance on the rear floor mats, highlighting Laurel Falls and Klingman's Dome. Even the exterior mud flaps are part of the Easter egg hunt, showing the parts of Minnesota's Paul Bunyan National Forest where Subaru competes in the Ojibwe Forests Rally each year.
The presence of these Easter eggs reinforces Subaru's image as a go-anywhere, do-anything, and bring-your-pets-along type of all-wheel drive adventure vehicle. By covering the 2025 Subaru Forester with images of hiking boots, paws, compasses, and maps of several national park destinations, Subaru is playing to its strengths, keeping its owners engaged with its vehicles, and encouraging them to have their own adventures in the great outdoors.