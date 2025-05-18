The Best Easter Eggs On The 2025 Subaru Forester

The 2025 Subaru Forester has been built with a variety of Easter eggs, which are designed-in details hidden around the vehicle that are meant to surprise and delight Forester owners. This has been a trend among automakers for many years, with Jeep adding new Easter eggs with each new model since as far back as 1997 and the redesigned TJ. Ford has joined in with Easter eggs in its Bronco off-roader, with some of these Easter eggs spreading to its other models. Even General Motors has gotten into the Easter egg act, with its Corvette sports car receiving some hidden delights. Now, Subaru has joined the Easter egg brigade, hiding a variety of these treats in plain sight all over its new 2025 Forester SUV. It's time to play hide and seek as we search for these Easter eggs throughout the 2025 Forester.

Some of the best 2025 Subaru Forester Easter eggs are found on the car's kick panels, the plastic trim pieces that are found between your feet and the door when you are seated inside the vehicle. The Forester's kick panels have a compass, hiking boot prints, and a dog's paw prints molded into them. Another Easter egg can be found on the Forester's glass, where a flying waterfowl can be seen. These Easter eggs are shown in the photos above.