Who Makes Sentury Tires And Where Are They Built?

So you've blown a tire and are now shopping for a replacement. While it's easy to just go with popular tire brands' names like Michelin and Goodyear, the fact is they're not always affordable. They usually cost anywhere between $150 and $500 each. If you're on a budget, there are lots of low-priced alternatives available in your local Discount Tire location, one of which is Sentury Tire. Sentury offers products that normally only fall in the $50 to $120 price range, allowing you to easily buy a full set without breaking the bank.

The brand might not be as big of a household name as other major tire suppliers, but it performs quite well. Users report that their Sentury tires are still reliable after 20,000 miles and can last up to about 40,000. Plus, they're an excellent and cost-effective choice if you have low annual mileage and only do short commutes and occasional travel.

But since Sentury Tire isn't as prevalent, you might be wondering who makes this brand's tires and where they are made.