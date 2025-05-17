Who Makes Sentury Tires And Where Are They Built?
So you've blown a tire and are now shopping for a replacement. While it's easy to just go with popular tire brands' names like Michelin and Goodyear, the fact is they're not always affordable. They usually cost anywhere between $150 and $500 each. If you're on a budget, there are lots of low-priced alternatives available in your local Discount Tire location, one of which is Sentury Tire. Sentury offers products that normally only fall in the $50 to $120 price range, allowing you to easily buy a full set without breaking the bank.
The brand might not be as big of a household name as other major tire suppliers, but it performs quite well. Users report that their Sentury tires are still reliable after 20,000 miles and can last up to about 40,000. Plus, they're an excellent and cost-effective choice if you have low annual mileage and only do short commutes and occasional travel.
But since Sentury Tire isn't as prevalent, you might be wondering who makes this brand's tires and where they are made.
A look at the maker of Sentury Tire
Sentury Tire is made by Qingdao Sentury Tire Co., a passenger car, truck, bus, and aircraft tire producer based in Qingdao, China. The company started out in 2009 as a private entity, but after a decade, it was listed in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange as a publicly traded firm. While it isn't one of the major tire brands in the market today, it didn't take long for Qingdao Sentury Tire Co. to become a global name. What mostly drove this rise is the modern innovation fitted into its factories, specifically the automated system and pieces of machinery.
The production facilities are automated and well-equipped with technologies like hands-off radial passenger tire machines, automation lines with monorail, and automated X-ray imaging analysis, enough to be named a "smart factory."
As such, in 2013, Qingdao Sentury Tire Co. ranked 63rd among the 75 top tire companies in the world. It rose to 61st a year later and to 58th in 2016. Besides Sentury Tire, Qingdao Sentury Tire Co. manufactures other brands. These include Landsail, which offers a selection of CUV/SUV tires, and Delinte, which is well-known for its off-roading lineup.
Sentury Tire and its production locations
Although relatively young, Sentury Tire (which is also the maker of Delinte tires) has quickly grown to establish several manufacturing facilities across the globe. Its first-ever site is found right in its city of origin, Qingdao, China. The plant was constructed back in 2008, and just a year later, rolled out its first unit. After converting from manual processes to automated operations in 2014, the Qingdao facility earned a boost in annual output, which now sits at 12 million passenger car radial (PCR) tires. Interestingly, one of the factory's automated innovations — a graphene tire production line — was deemed the first of its kind in the world.
Sentury Tire's second production base is in Rayong, Thailand. Operating since 2016, it's the first Sentury Tire site outside of China. This facility is accredited as a 4.0 smart factory and features modern automations and strict sustainability- and safety-focused operations. Every year, ten million passenger car tires are generated here.
Another Sentury Tire manufacturing base outside of China is in Morocco, specifically in the Tangier-Asilah Prefecture. It's the newest addition to the company's production facilities, having only opened in the last quarter of 2024. The factory covers 19.5 hectares and can produce 12 million tires in a year. It's also worth noting that this is the first tire plant to ever be built in the country.
Although Sentury Tire currently doesn't have a production site in the United States, it does operate a large warehouse in Hialeah, Florida to cater to the American customers. The company also sells its products in over 150 other countries in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Oceania.