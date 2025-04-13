Who Makes Delinte Tires And Are They Any Good? Here's What Owners Say
Delinte Tires haven't been on the market nearly as long as the best major tire brands, like Goodyear and Michelin, but they've increasingly become a familiar name. The company offers a wide range of budget-friendly tires, including those for SUVs, CUVs, light trucks, commercial trucks, buses and more, with options including all-terrain, mud-terrain, crossover-terrain, and last-mile delivery products.
Delinte Tires is a subsidiary brand of Qingdao Sentury Tire Company, a large global manufacturer that was founded in China in 2009. In addition to car and truck tires, Sentury also makes the landing gear tires of the Boeing 737. Since its founding, Sentury has been expanding and building advanced tire production facilities across the map, including in China and Morocco, with another currently being built in Spain. One of its key sites is a fully-automated plant in Thailand equipped with state-of-the-art manufacturing technology that has a 4.0 Smart Factory accreditation for its high standards of sustainability and productivity. Delinte Tires are produced in this facility with strict safety standards as well as cutting-edge, energy-efficient equipment, which helps drive down costs and allows Sentury to sell them at more wallet-friendly prices.
With distribution centers in Florida and California, it's fairly easy to pick up some Delinte Tires in the States — you can even find them on Amazon. What's especially convenient about Amazon selling Delinte Tires is that the retailer has a large base of customers that leave helpful reviews. If you're wondering if Delinte Tires are any good before purchasing them, checking out the firsthand experiences of owners is a great way to find out what pros and cons emerge as they rack up miles.
Reviews for Delinte Tires are generally favorable
The Delinte DS8 All-Season Radial Tires 305/35R24 114V have a strong 4.6 out of 5 average user score on Amazon, based on over 60 ratings. A whopping 85% of those ratings are 5 stars out of 5, and some of these raters, with verified purchases, provided written reviews. One reviewer put it short and sweet, "Looks great. Fits great." Another owner who says they've owned the Delinte tires for two years, using them over 60 miles daily, remarked that they "never had an issue" and that they provided a "smooth ride as well."
One particular five-star review was more specific about why they rated the product so highly, stating "I loved the fact that these tires were thicker!" Another reported that they "ordered 4 for my 24-inch rims and they are perfect."
Amazon customers had mostly positive things to say about other models as well. The similar Delinte DS8 All-Season Radial Tires 265/35ZR22 106W had the same high average customer score of 4.6 out of 5 as its sister-model, but with less users rating the product. Those that did were generally favorable. One owner reported, "Ordered a set and they're a direct fit. They look good and ride nice and quiet." A 4-star review was more succinct, simply saying: "Pleased."
Owners of Delinte Tires have mentioned some issues
Further reviews of the Delinte DS8 All-Season Radial Tires 265/35ZR22 106W gave a more balanced perspective, including both pros and cons. One user said, "They are decent, ride fairly nicely. I don't know if it is just me or not, but I am constantly getting stuff in the tires and having to replace them because it is always on the shoulder. At least they aren't super expensive." One of the few very negative reviews for the Delinte DS8 All-Season Radial Tires 305/35R24 114V warns potential customers to "stay away," and claims that the product "won't balance on balancing machine at the tire shop," and even worse that the tires are "defective at 70 mph."
Like Amazon, Walmart has no shortage of customers who will give their input after purchasing a product. After buying the Delinte DS8 All Season 245/45R20 108W Passenger Tires from the retailer, one owner said that they were "very dissatisfied with the quality of the tires" and had to buy two additional ones because "the tires go flat easily." A mixed review for the same model agrees that the "tire doesn't last long" but is still "good in all types of weather and very smooth and quiet."
On r/cars, one redditor warned that Delinte's tires were not useful in winter conditions, saying the ones they bought were "very stiff" and "had absolutely no traction in even the smallest amount of snow or ice and when they started to wear down, they had a terrible vibration that was hard to get used to." In another subreddit, r/tires, an owner of Delinte Thunder D7s said that after putting them on their car, "the drive home (on dry pavement and maintained highways) was the scariest drive of my life."
If there's one thing owners agree on, it's that Delinte tires are affordable
One common theme you can find among the reviews of Delinte tires is that they come with a great price. Sure, you might not be getting the most premium option by shopping Delinte, but if you're on a budget and don't want total junk, these owners seem to verify that Delinte finds a good balance between price and quality. One Delinte DS8 All-Season Radial Tire 305/35R24 114V reviewer gave the product 5 out of 5 stars and said it had a "Great price." That was echoed by another reviewer of the same product, that also added "Will definitely order again."
One Kia Stinger owner went as far as titling their five-star review of Delinte's Thunder D7s "Great bang for the buck" saying that the "tires are still wearing down quickly as they are summer tires, but they cost significantly less!" They even added that "They cost a third of the price of my Michelins, half the price of my Continentals and similar savings on my Pirellis."
You may feel that it's not worth spending extra money on expensive tires, and therefore Delinte tires might be the perfect choice.