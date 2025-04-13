Who Makes Delinte Tires And Are They Any Good? Here's What Owners Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Delinte Tires haven't been on the market nearly as long as the best major tire brands, like Goodyear and Michelin, but they've increasingly become a familiar name. The company offers a wide range of budget-friendly tires, including those for SUVs, CUVs, light trucks, commercial trucks, buses and more, with options including all-terrain, mud-terrain, crossover-terrain, and last-mile delivery products.

Delinte Tires is a subsidiary brand of Qingdao Sentury Tire Company, a large global manufacturer that was founded in China in 2009. In addition to car and truck tires, Sentury also makes the landing gear tires of the Boeing 737. Since its founding, Sentury has been expanding and building advanced tire production facilities across the map, including in China and Morocco, with another currently being built in Spain. One of its key sites is a fully-automated plant in Thailand equipped with state-of-the-art manufacturing technology that has a 4.0 Smart Factory accreditation for its high standards of sustainability and productivity. Delinte Tires are produced in this facility with strict safety standards as well as cutting-edge, energy-efficient equipment, which helps drive down costs and allows Sentury to sell them at more wallet-friendly prices.

With distribution centers in Florida and California, it's fairly easy to pick up some Delinte Tires in the States — you can even find them on Amazon. What's especially convenient about Amazon selling Delinte Tires is that the retailer has a large base of customers that leave helpful reviews. If you're wondering if Delinte Tires are any good before purchasing them, checking out the firsthand experiences of owners is a great way to find out what pros and cons emerge as they rack up miles.