INS Vikrant: A Look At India's Destructive (And Massive) Aircraft Carrier

India and Pakistan have recently made headlines as brewing tensions between the two nations have boiled over into open conflict, with dozens killed in missile and drone strikes before a temporary ceasefire was negotiated. This has brought wider attention to the military capabilities of both countries, including the destructive Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Because it was recently commissioned into service in 2022, the INS Vikrant is one of the most advanced vessels on the seas, building on designs and technology utilized in the nation's previous Kiev-class INS Vikramaditya, which is a modified Soviet carrier built in the 1980s.

Unlike its predecessor, the INS Vikrant was built entirely in India and is the fourth aircraft carrier India has included in its armed forces. Today, it's one of two active carriers in the Indian Navy, with plans to build another Vikrant-class carrier modified for enhanced drone capabilities. There are different types of aircraft carriers used by navies — the INS Vikrant is a STOBAR craft. This stands for "short take-off but arrested recovery," which means that the ship has a ski-jump ramp on one end that helps aircraft launch into the air with less runway, as well as arrestor wires that aircraft can catch with tailhooks to allow quick stops during landing.

While this system is cheaper and easier to maintain than the powered catapults used to assist take-offs on CATOBAR aircraft carriers, it's only suitable for lighter aircraft. This means the Vikrant can't launch heavy strike or larger surveillance planes, but is perfect for India's Mikoyan MiG-29Ks, Soviet-designed short-range fighter jets that can go head-to-head with F-16s. The STOBAR carrier can also easily launch helicopters and despite the fact that larger planes can't take off from it, the INS Vikrant is one of the largest aircraft carriers in the world.

