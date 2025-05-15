Why 'Do Not Disturb' Keeps Turning On In Windows 11 (And How To Disable It)

Some features in Windows 11 work great and are mighty useful until something goes wrong. One feature in Windows 11 that has caught the attention of many users is the "Do Not Disturb" setting. It's designed to prevent notifications and pop-ups from appearing, allowing you to focus on your work without being interrupted or distracted. You can set it to automatically turn on during certain times, or for it to turn on under certain conditions. Unfortunately, it seems a little wonky as of late.

The Microsoft forums have seen their fair share of complaints about "Do Not Disturb" lately. You might disable this feature only to have it turn itself back on, seemingly at random times. Or, you could turn it off for it to then turn itself back on once you've restarted your computer. While it's useful to put it all on mute sometimes, it's also important to stay up to date a lot of the time, and missing out on those notifications can be an issue.

If you find yourself missing calendar invitations, emails, and calls due to the "Do Not Disturb" setting, you're not alone. There are many reasons for this problem. Depending on the underlying cause, the solution could be a simple trip to Windows' settings or a deeper dive into Command Prompt.

