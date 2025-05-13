Can You Put A Supercharged And A Turbo In The Same Car?

If you want to get more horsepower out of your car, there are usually a few avenues to explore. You can consider trading in your current model for a high-performance vehicle, assuming you can handle the cost involved. You can maybe decide to install a cold air intake, and even better, add a cat-back exhaust system. Not only will this translate to increased horsepower, but you'll also notice a huge difference in fuel efficiency. Another way you can easily boost your car's engine performance is to add some boost.

Installing a turbocharger is a great way to achieve this, as it compresses air into the engine, translating into more power. Despite generating a lot of torque, turbochargers come with one major downside: Turbo lag, referring to the throttle delay that drivers experience when accelerating a turbocharged car. Suppose you want to enjoy more horsepower while avoiding the turbo lag effect. In that case, you can consider using a supercharger, if your vehicle allows for it. It works somewhat like a turbocharger, but instead of using exhaust gases to spin the turbine, it typically uses a belt-driven system to link it to the engine's crankshaft.

This results in an immediate boost in power (particularly at lower rpm) and quicker acceleration, at the cost of more fuel consumption. Of course, installing either a supercharger or a turbocharger is a power upgrade on its own. But can you combine both to enjoy the best of both worlds? Yes, in a setup popularly known as twin charging, and it's a more common engine configuration than you might think.

