Lexus Premium Vs. Luxury: What's The Difference Between The Packages?
Lexus, like most automakers, markets and sells its vehicles in a range of trims. Each of these trims has an assortment of features grouped together into a package. Now, if you've had the chance to look at SUVs such as the Lexus GX 550, LX 600, RX 350, RZ 450e, or TX 500h F Sport Performance, you may have noticed that they all offer Premium and Luxury trim options.
In models such as the Lexus GX 550, LX 600, and TX 500h F Sport Performance, the Premium is the base-spec model. Meanwhile, SUVs such as the Lexus TX 350, RZ 300e, RZ 450e, RX 350, and RX 350h have the Lexus Premium package as the next step up from the entry-level trim. No matter the trim level structure used, the Luxury package is usually positioned above the Premium grade, meaning it is the more expensive of the two packages and is accordingly more generously equipped.
Now that you know what each package means, the big question is: which of these two trims is right for you? To help make deciding between them easy, we've put together a Lexus Premium vs. Luxury comparison so you can see how the two trim options match up. To keep things as simple as possible, we'll use the Lexus LX 600 as a baseline.
Lexus Premium or Luxury: which can you afford?
One of the major differentiating factors between the two trim levels is price. In the case of the Lexus LX 600, the Premium package costs from $106,850 while the Luxury trim starts higher at $115,850 (both before a $1,350 destination fee). Both SUVs deliver a broad array of high-end equipment, but the Luxury package goes one better by bundling several exclusive features as standard. They include 22-inch forged alloy wheels, a digital rearview mirror, wood and leather material for the heated steering wheel, semi-aniline leather seats with support for power folding, a massage function for the front seats, ventilated second-row seats, as well as a 25-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.
By comparison, the Premium trim is relatively less ritzy. It offers 20-inch alloy wheels, leather seats, a leather-covered steering wheel, an auto-dimming inside mirror, and a 10-speaker audio system. Their differences aside, the two SUVs share many similar features, such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charger, a head-up display, heated seats, and heated outside mirrors. Both SUVs have the same twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 engine that generates 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, which goes to all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Their dimensions are practically identical, too, with the LX Luxury trim being taller by a mere 0.4 inches. Both have a 112.2-inch wheelbase, 200.5 inches of length, and 78.3 inches of width, leaving their heights as the only key area of difference. The Luxury package measures 74.6 inches, as opposed to 74.2 inches for the Premium grade. Maximum cargo space is also the same at 64 cubic feet.
Lexus Premium vs. Luxury: which one is right for you?
In most cases, the Lexus Premium and Luxury trims are essentially the same vehicle with many similarities in key areas such as performance, safety, interior, and cargo space. Infotainment is also identical; in the case of the Lexus LX, the 12.3-inch primary display is accompanied by a 7-inch lower touchscreen that shows your climate controls. So, deciding which is best for you depends largely on how luxurious you want your SUV to be, since, whether in Premium or Luxury form, none of these high-riders is remotely close to being a budget buy.
The Premium trim would be the answer if you're after something with an acceptable standard of luxury, as it already comes well-equipped with leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, and many more features. Still, the Luxury package is a worthwhile upgrade, as it can make the experience feel all the more special thanks to nice additions such as illuminated door sills, wood- and leather-trimmed steering wheel, and semi-aniline leather upholstery.