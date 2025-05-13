Lexus Premium Vs. Luxury: What's The Difference Between The Packages?

Lexus, like most automakers, markets and sells its vehicles in a range of trims. Each of these trims has an assortment of features grouped together into a package. Now, if you've had the chance to look at SUVs such as the Lexus GX 550, LX 600, RX 350, RZ 450e, or TX 500h F Sport Performance, you may have noticed that they all offer Premium and Luxury trim options.

In models such as the Lexus GX 550, LX 600, and TX 500h F Sport Performance, the Premium is the base-spec model. Meanwhile, SUVs such as the Lexus TX 350, RZ 300e, RZ 450e, RX 350, and RX 350h have the Lexus Premium package as the next step up from the entry-level trim. No matter the trim level structure used, the Luxury package is usually positioned above the Premium grade, meaning it is the more expensive of the two packages and is accordingly more generously equipped.

Now that you know what each package means, the big question is: which of these two trims is right for you? To help make deciding between them easy, we've put together a Lexus Premium vs. Luxury comparison so you can see how the two trim options match up. To keep things as simple as possible, we'll use the Lexus LX 600 as a baseline.

