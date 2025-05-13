What Were The Painted Targets On Old Warplanes For?

Even if you have only cursory knowledge of aviation and military history, odds are you can picture an old warplane in your mind. The drab colors, the massive propeller at the front, and the goggled pilots in the cockpit are images synonymous with the old days of military aviation. Their presence is all pretty self-explanatory, though some details aren't as easy to explain. For example, many images of these old school warplanes feature large targets, typically painted on their sides and wings. They don't serve a clear purpose at first glance, so why are they so common on these planes?

As it turns out, these massive, oftentimes multi-colored targets weren't put onto aircraft without reason. Due to the chaotic nature of aerial battle — known as dogfighting, which doesn't happen much anymore — it could be hard to distinguish aircraft from one another. More importantly, it could sometimes prove difficult to discern ally from enemy, so these symbols, referred to as roundels, were used to differentiate between the two. Such emblems would alert pilots whether a nearby aircraft was friendly or dangerous, so they could act accordingly. Their size and colors made them easy to identify quickly, as time was of the essence when locked in aerial combat.

While this seems like a helpful shorthand in combat situations, one can't help but feel putting a literal target out there was something of a danger. In truth, roundels didn't have much of an impact in the heat of battle.

