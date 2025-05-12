Audeze's Maxwell Headset Brings High-End Features To Every Gamer

Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Audeze, the California-based audio company that recently released its high-end LCD-S20 headphones, took on the gaming accessories market in a major way with the launch of its sleek and versatile ultra-low-latency Maxwell headset. This model was designed with the needs of every gamer in mind, from the diehard PC gaming enthusiast seeking the most immersive audio features possible, all the way down to more casual mobile gamers – and everyone in-between. In fact, the headset is ready to meet your needs when the Nintendo Switch 2 arrives, offering both Bluetooth Multipoint for quickly switching between devices and a wireless USB-C dongle for blistering fast, lag-free, life-like audio.

The Maxwell gaming headset pays special attention to every detail, boasting a durable design with a spring steel headband and aluminum yokes to withstand even your most intense gaming sessions, but without sacrificing comfort. Joining that premium construction is high-end audio hardware, not the least of which are the massive 90 mm planar magnetic drivers made at the company's factory in California. Gamers enjoy all the benefits that come with Fazor waveguides, Fluxor magnets, and Uniforce voice coils — everything working together to provide up to 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio in wired mode and 24-bit/96kHz in wireless mode.

Flexibility is key when it comes to the Maxwell headset, which offers gamers multiple ways to connect: wired using a USB-C cable, wireless using the USB-C dongle, or via Bluetooth. This convenience means you can rapidly move from your PC gaming session to your favorite console – or your smartphone, if you're in the mood to play a relaxing mobile game. There's no need to manually connect the headset every time you switch platforms – a feature available regardless of whether you have the Xbox or PS5 version of the Maxwell. Both are available now at leading retailers like Best Buy, Micro Center, and Amazon.

