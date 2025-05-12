Audeze's Maxwell Headset Brings High-End Features To Every Gamer
Audeze, the California-based audio company that recently released its high-end LCD-S20 headphones, took on the gaming accessories market in a major way with the launch of its sleek and versatile ultra-low-latency Maxwell headset. This model was designed with the needs of every gamer in mind, from the diehard PC gaming enthusiast seeking the most immersive audio features possible, all the way down to more casual mobile gamers – and everyone in-between. In fact, the headset is ready to meet your needs when the Nintendo Switch 2 arrives, offering both Bluetooth Multipoint for quickly switching between devices and a wireless USB-C dongle for blistering fast, lag-free, life-like audio.
The Maxwell gaming headset pays special attention to every detail, boasting a durable design with a spring steel headband and aluminum yokes to withstand even your most intense gaming sessions, but without sacrificing comfort. Joining that premium construction is high-end audio hardware, not the least of which are the massive 90 mm planar magnetic drivers made at the company's factory in California. Gamers enjoy all the benefits that come with Fazor waveguides, Fluxor magnets, and Uniforce voice coils — everything working together to provide up to 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio in wired mode and 24-bit/96kHz in wireless mode.
Flexibility is key when it comes to the Maxwell headset, which offers gamers multiple ways to connect: wired using a USB-C cable, wireless using the USB-C dongle, or via Bluetooth. This convenience means you can rapidly move from your PC gaming session to your favorite console – or your smartphone, if you're in the mood to play a relaxing mobile game. There's no need to manually connect the headset every time you switch platforms – a feature available regardless of whether you have the Xbox or PS5 version of the Maxwell. Both are available now at leading retailers like Best Buy, Micro Center, and Amazon.
High-end audio features paired with unmatched versatility
Gamers get access to a vast array of high-end audio features with the Maxwell headset, resulting in a truly immersive sound stage that delivers your favorite games with life-like quality and enhanced precision. When it comes to fast-paced games where every noise matters, the wireless USB-C dongle ensures ultra-low-latency with triple the range you'd get from a standard 2.4 GHz wireless headset, while the Bluetooth 5.3 LE stack means you get support for LC3 and LC3plus codecs (not to mention classic codecs like AAC, LDAC, and SBC).
Both PS5 and Xbox versions of Maxwell are on offer, with the PlayStation model including support for Sony's immersive Tempest 3D Audio and the Xbox model boasting an auto-activating Dolby Atmos license. Both versions of the headset can be used with your Nintendo Switch 2 and smartphone, and both sport the same astronomical battery life at 80 or more hours on a single charge. When the time does come to replenish the battery, you won't have to wait long to get back into the action, as fast-charging means it'll only take 20 minutes to get a full day's runtime.
Audeze pairs its hardware-based AI-powered noise filter with a built-in five-microphone beamforming array to cut out unwanted noise, ensuring your gaming partners hear you loud and clear – and even better, you only have to press a button to turn on this capability. The boom microphone, meanwhile, is a detachable hypercardioid mic that was designed by audio giant Shure. On the software side, gamers get access to everything from multi-band personalized EQ settings to game-chat mix and advanced presets designed specifically with gameplay in mind.
The Maxwell is a multi-award winning headset
You don't have to take Audeze's claims at face value – the proof of Maxwell's quality is in its overwhelming popularity among gamers, praise from professional reviewers, and an assortment of awards. Maxwell has earned accolades from major tech publications like PC Gamer, IGN, and TechRadar — including a SlashGear Innovation Award in 2024. In our own review of the Maxwell gaming headset, SlashGear was blown away by the Maxwell's audio quality, noise-isolating design, flexibility (and simplicity) in switching between Bluetooth devices, and the fantastic audio quality of the detachable boom microphone.
The Maxwell gaming headset is available from Audeze now for the Xbox and PS5, priced respectively at $329 and $299 USD. You can also pick up a pair of the headphones at leading retailers like Best Buy, Micro Center, and Amazon.