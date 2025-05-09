Why Musicians Might Want To Avoid SoundCloud Now (And The Best Alternative)

What's got musicians worried is an update to the SoundCloud Terms of Use, which governs the rights of users and is tacitly agreed to when you use the platform. In February 2024, language was added to allow AI models to be trained on user uploaded content. That means everything from Lil Uzi Vert's beloved "XO TOUR Llif3" to that bedroom cover of your favorite song that only has 100 plays is fair game.

The phrasing in question reads as follows. "In the absence of a separate agreement that states otherwise, You explicitly agree that your Content may be used to inform, train, develop or serve as input to artificial intelligence or machine intelligence technologies or services as part of and for providing the services." The legal document then goes on to clarify that "Content delivered to the platform under separate agreements, which is owned and controlled by third party rights holders" will not be used to train AI without agreement from rights holders.

To put that in plain English, any individual who uploads audio to SoundCloud is agreeing to let the platform sell their music to AI companies, while major labels who submit their artists' music to SoundCloud are exempt unless they make a deal with the platform. In other words, big names like Drake and Morgan Wallen are protected, but independent artists who upload from their bedrooms are not. Looking at the Wayback Machine, it appears that the language around AI training was not added until February 12, 2024, a full five days after the stated amendment date of February 7. Was this slipped under the rug because SoundCloud sensed that it would provoke backlash? Unclear, but it's there in plain English now.

