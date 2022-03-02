Epic Games Just Bought Bandcamp

Bandcamp is a music streaming platform that allows indie music creators to upload their music and merchandise for public distribution. Artists can monetize their work through streaming royalties and earn direct profits from the sale of merchandise and downloads of their music.

The company became iconic for its focus on independent creators, rather than prioritizing big names as other major streaming services have done. Artists who used its platform became accustomed to its "Cha-Ching!" email subject lines, which indicate a sale has been made and that money is on the way.

Because both companies prioritize the creation and distribution of content directly by creators, users of both platforms shouldn't see major changes to their user interface in the immediate aftermath of the sale. Epic Games has pledged to honor Bandcamp's commitment to indie musicians, and Bandcamp has reciprocated by remaining committed to what it believes is the "future" of music distribution – i.e., artists communicating and selling directly to fans.

"In Epic, we've found a partner who believes as deeply as we do that the future of music, and art itself, depends on the creation of equitable and inclusive communities like the one our fans and artists have helped to build," said Ethan Diamond, Bandcamp's CEO and a co-founder. "We're excited to work alongside the Epic team to accelerate the realization of our mission and pursue our shared goal of empowering more creators in a fair and open way."