Can You Put Car Tires On A Motorcycle?

If you are a passionate rider of vehicles that operate on two wheels, you no doubt know that tires are as important to the ride as any other part of a motorcycle. You may also be aware that there has been a long-running debate between motorcycle enthusiasts about whether or not it is wise to attach a tire made for a car to the front and rear forks of your bike.

There are, obviously, many ins and outs to consider for folks on either side of the debate over using car tires on a motorcycle. And yes, they stretch well beyond subjects like form, function, and aesthetics. As it stands, perhaps the most obvious question that needs answering for those not in the know is whether it is even possible to attach an automobile tire to a motorcycle. The answer is yes, you can put a car tire onto a motorcycle if you want. But you'll likely need to make certain modifications to your ride to properly affix it to the forks, so you should consider that if you're thinking about making the change.

Moreover, you should know that motorcycle purists are not particularly fond of the "car tire on a bike" trend. Those who are may be aware of the disdain, as they've affectionately begun referring to themselves as "Dark Siders." Despite the divisive nature of the practice, some Dark Siders might argue it's worth the hassle, as riding on car tires could save motorcycle owners a few bucks.

