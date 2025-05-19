Can You Put Car Tires On A Motorcycle?
If you are a passionate rider of vehicles that operate on two wheels, you no doubt know that tires are as important to the ride as any other part of a motorcycle. You may also be aware that there has been a long-running debate between motorcycle enthusiasts about whether or not it is wise to attach a tire made for a car to the front and rear forks of your bike.
There are, obviously, many ins and outs to consider for folks on either side of the debate over using car tires on a motorcycle. And yes, they stretch well beyond subjects like form, function, and aesthetics. As it stands, perhaps the most obvious question that needs answering for those not in the know is whether it is even possible to attach an automobile tire to a motorcycle. The answer is yes, you can put a car tire onto a motorcycle if you want. But you'll likely need to make certain modifications to your ride to properly affix it to the forks, so you should consider that if you're thinking about making the change.
Moreover, you should know that motorcycle purists are not particularly fond of the "car tire on a bike" trend. Those who are may be aware of the disdain, as they've affectionately begun referring to themselves as "Dark Siders." Despite the divisive nature of the practice, some Dark Siders might argue it's worth the hassle, as riding on car tires could save motorcycle owners a few bucks.
Using a car tire on a motorcycle may not be a great idea
As for the potential financial benefits of using car tires on a motorcycle, it's worth noting that their wider designs and tougher builds should result in a longer lifespan than their counterparts. That means motorcycle owners who use car tires may need to shell out for replacements less frequently. And if there's one issue that virtually every motorcycle enthusiast in the world can agree on, it's that buying new motorcycle tires from any major brand can be exceedingly expensive.
Even if you can seemingly chalk basic economics up as a win for all the so-called Dark Siders of the world, the financial gains come with a catch, as many believe the practice to be patently unsafe. After all, motorcycles are precision machines that engineers design to operate in very specific ways. And as AMA Hall of Famer David Hough once told Rider magazine, it hardly seems wise to ignore the specifications laid out by those engineers.
It's also worth noting that size matters when it comes to motorcycle tires, which largely boast rounded edges as opposed to wider, flatter car tires. That major design difference can dramatically alter the act of turning, potentially putting riders and others on the road at risk. Car tires also tend to gather more water than slimmer motorcycle tires, increasing the risk of sliding out in inclement weather. As such, it may just be wiser to outfit your bike with a nice set of fat motorcycle tires instead.