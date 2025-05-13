How Do Hybrid Semi-Trucks Work? A Look Into The Technology Behind Them

For those of us who spend a lot of time on the road, particularly using highways and major arteries, you might have noticed an increase in hybrid semi-trucks of late. Many shipping and logistics companies are adding these fuel-efficient trucks to their fleets, similar to how taxi companies widely adopted the Toyota Prius upon its release.

The transport industry continues to look at sustainable practices while ensuring the transport of goods remains cost-effective and efficient. There are some key players in this realm developing quality hybrid semi-trucks, including Volvo, one of the carmakers with a history of making semi-trucks as well. Other notable companies include Mercedes-Benz, Edison Motors, and Hino Motors — a subsidiary of Toyota.

Though many of us have had these hybrid semi-trucks whiz past us on the freeway, they're still relatively new, and you'd be forgiven for not understanding how the technology works. Hybrid/semi-hybrid heavy-duty trucks have a recent history going back to the late 2000s and early 2010s, having since been further refined and implemented globally. They're commonly spotted on U.S. and Canada roads, in addition to Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Let's dive into how these workhorses of the highway function to understand hybrid semi-truck technology.

