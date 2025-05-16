What Were The Wires On WW2 Planes For?

In the short time between the first flight of the Wright Brothers at Kitty Hawk in 1903 and the Battle of Britain that started in July of 1940, the airplane had evolved from a rickety DIY creation to a mass-produced war machine. Because it was wartime, the need to deploy as many airplanes as possible meant that they had basic designs allowing for fast production, and one visible design element that several WW2 aircraft have is the wires. These wires or cables serve different functions, including aircraft control, communications, and structural support.

During that era, the primary means by which pilot inputs were transmitted to control surfaces such as rudders, elevators, and ailerons was through pulleys, rods, or wires. The pitch, roll, and yaw of the aircraft were controlled by pilots using a combination of the control stick and pedals, which manipulated the pulley and cable framework. Now categorized as first-generation control systems, this mechanical system was difficult to use as it required the muscle power of the pilot to operate, and made the aircraft heavy because of the number of components used.

As developments in the size and capacity of the aircraft progressed, the mechanical systems were soon replaced by hydro-mechanical systems, reducing the use of wires. These were introduced into the larger bombers and larger transport aircraft, but the hydraulics were restricted to the wings, which controlled the flaps. The main advantage of hydro-mechanical systems is that the mechanical components are assisted by hydraulics, requiring less physical exertion from the pilot to provide input to the control surfaces.

