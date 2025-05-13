Green Brake Fluid? Here's What That Means

With numerous types of brake fluid that come in a multitude of colors, being aware of what type of brake fluid you have is important to maintaining the health and long life of your vehicle. Before knowing which brake fluid is in your vehicle, you should know what brake fluid is and why it's vital to your vehicle.

Brake fluid is important because it absorbs the excess moisture around brakes, making sure the brakes smoothly close and stay clean of airborne dirt and water. The less brake fluid you have, and as the brake fluid ages, the more likely the brakes will be dirty, and your car will have worse performance. There are also a number of different types of brake fluid based on Department of Transportation recommendations. The most common brake fluid types are DOT 3, DOT 4, DOT 5, and DOT 5.1, each of which goes about its job in slightly different ways.

As for the color of brake fluid, DOT 5 fluids are typically seen as purple; DOT 5.1 fluids can be blue, clear, or yellow; DOT 4 fluids are typically yellow or a deep red; and DOT 3 fluids can be found in hues of red, blue, or green. However, just because one type of brake fluid can be green doesn't mean that it's natural for all DOT type fluids. In fact, seeing green oil can even be a sign that there's something wrong with your brake fluid.

