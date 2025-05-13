Who Is The Largest Harley-Davidson Shareholder & When Did The Company Go Public?

Harley-Davidson has long been one of the biggest names in the American motorcycle market. With more than 120 years of history and many successful motorcycles under its belt, that would likely remain true even if H-D went belly up tomorrow. For any motorcycle enthusiast, it's likely as hard to imagine that happening as it is to imagine a market without Harley-Davidson in it, such as it is with pretty much any company that has achieved iconic status worldwide.

Of course, it's safe to imagine that the brand has grown beyond even the vision of William Harley and Arthur Davidson in the century-plus since they founded the company. That being said, Harley-Davidson's history has seen no particular shortage of growing pains, including the passing of its founding fathers. In the absence of those founders, Harley-Davidson has also endured several shifts in ownership, one of which very nearly led the company to total ruin in the 1970s.

It was William G. Davidson who fronted the investment group that saved H-D from disaster, leading to a brand resurgence that no doubt pleased its many shareholders, as the company has long been a publicly traded entity. Over the years, Harley-Davidson's shareholder standings have, understandably, also shifted, with Vanguard Group Inc. currently listed as the leader of the shareholder pack. As of this writing, Vanguard holds 13,690,84 shares of H-D stock, accounting for roughly 10% of the company.

