Here's What That Plastic Strip Under Your Front Bumper Is Really For

Most vehicles have a thin, rubberized plastic strip extending under the front bumper, but not many drivers know what it is for. While it can sometimes let you know you've gotten too close to a curb or speed hump, that is not what it is for — even though it is better scrape the bottom of a piece of black plastic than your car's painted front panel. Known as an air dam, that thin plastic strip is all about aerodynamics, balancing drag, stability, and efficiency.

The air dam redirects high-velocity, high-pressure air from the front of the car to the sides, thereby reducing drag on the underbody. At high speed, the dam also splits airflow into a high-pressure zone above it and a low-pressure zone below, helping the front of your car stick to the road like a vacuum cleaner to carpet.

An air dam is a result of nearly a century of iterative aerodynamic design. Beginning in the 1920s, wind tunnel testing brought us decades of radical, teardrop-shaped designs like the Chrysler Airflow, the Dymaxion, and the hyper-efficient Panhard Dyna Z, with much learned along the way. For example, in the 1920s, Chrysler engineer Carl Breer found most cars of the era were more aerodynamic when going backwards.

