How Does A USB Port On A Suitcase Work? (And Is It TSA Approved?)
When you're traveling, one constant need is to keep your devices charged, especially since most of us now load boarding passes onto our smartphones. While carrying a power bank is a handy solution, there's no need to lug it around in your hand if your suitcase or smart bag has a built-in USB port. But how exactly do these USB ports on a suitcase work? Suitcases with USB ports allow you to power your devices without digging through your bag for your power bank. These ports are typically located near the TSA lock and can be USB-A, USB-C, or both, depending on the model.
The way they work is quite straightforward. Each USB port on the suitcase connects to a short USB cable inside the bag near a small compartment. You simply place your power bank in that compartment and connect it to the internal cable. Once everything is set, the external port on the suitcase acts as a passthrough, allowing you to power your smartphone, laptop, headphones, and other USB-charged travel gadgets as if they were plugged directly into the power bank. In other words, the USB port on the suitcase acts as a convenient extension. This way, you don't have to rummage around in your bag every time you need to charge your devices.
Does the TSA allow suitcases with a USB port?
Suitcases with USB ports offer a convenient way to charge devices while also helping you to stay organized while traveling. However, since power banks typically use lithium-ion batteries, carrying them in checked luggage poses a fire risk. For this reason, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) doesn't allow passengers to carry power banks in checked luggage. That said, you can still check a smart suitcase, as long as you remove the power bank from your luggage and carry it on the plane with you. Keep in mind that the power bank's battery can't have a higher capacity than 100 watt hours (Wh).
You can also find carry-on sized smart bags like the Samsonite Omni PC hard-sided roller bag, which sells on Amazon for $99. Another important thing to note about smart suitcases is that most of them don't come with a power bank. So if you are planning to get one of these convenient pieces of luggage, you'll want to pick up one of the best Android and iPhone power banks separately. That said, smart bags are great for travel and most airlines allow them, as long as the power source is removable and complies with airline regulations.