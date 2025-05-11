Here's How Much A Blue Origin Space Flight Like Katy Perry's Costs

The other insight we have into the cost of space travel is from the first-ever Blue Origin passenger flight with Jeff Bezos onboard. The flight had one public ticket for sale, which was auctioned off for $28 million, but that figure is undoubtedly higher due to the novelty of the launch. Right now, members of the public can reserve a Blue Origin seat by filling out a questionnaire and then placing a $150,000 deposit, which indicates an even higher total price tag. That said, there's no further information on what that total is. According to the Blue Origin website, the space shuttle's mission is to "build a road to space for the benefit of Earth," which includes lowering the cost of travel to space. Hopefully, that mission is a sign that the flights will get less expensive over time.

Because Blue Origin's overall mission is to allow more people to travel to space, the ship is built in a way that allows it to return to Earth and be reused in future flights. That innovation is something new to space exploration, and is a feat that Blue Origin raced SpaceX to in 2015. Blue Origin won the race by just a few weeks, when the Blue Origin New Shepherd test successfully landed on its launching pad. The crew section detaches from the rocket over two minutes after shooting into space, then gently lands, offering a safe and repeatable trip that will hopefully become more and more affordable in the future.