Here's How Much A Blue Origin Space Flight Like Katy Perry's Costs
In case you missed it: an all-female flight crew took off to space in the famous Blue Origin space flight extravaganza. On April 14, the crew — consisting of Katy Perry, Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, scientist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn — took off and spent 11 minutes crossing the atmosphere to view the planet from afar. If you want to get your Extra Terrestrial experience and the Katy Perry song just isn't cutting it, you, too, can spend under an hour in space for the low cost of $28 million — and seemingly less, if you buy tickets online directly (yeah, commercial space travel is expensive.)
If you're interested in taking off in a Blue Origin rocket, and want to experience what it's like to cross the international border into space, there's a chance to do so even as a layperson. While many of the women on the April 14, 2025 Blue Origin launch were invited to the spectacle free of charge, Blue Origin spokesperson Bill Kircos told CNN that some of the women paid for their seats, but he declined to give names. What we know about Blue Origin's real pricing is just as vague. A flight to space through Blue Origin's competitor, Virgin Galactic, costs between $250,000 and $450,000, according to CNN, giving us a good starting point for guessing the ticket costs.
What to know about Blue Origin
The other insight we have into the cost of space travel is from the first-ever Blue Origin passenger flight with Jeff Bezos onboard. The flight had one public ticket for sale, which was auctioned off for $28 million, but that figure is undoubtedly higher due to the novelty of the launch. Right now, members of the public can reserve a Blue Origin seat by filling out a questionnaire and then placing a $150,000 deposit, which indicates an even higher total price tag. That said, there's no further information on what that total is. According to the Blue Origin website, the space shuttle's mission is to "build a road to space for the benefit of Earth," which includes lowering the cost of travel to space. Hopefully, that mission is a sign that the flights will get less expensive over time.
Because Blue Origin's overall mission is to allow more people to travel to space, the ship is built in a way that allows it to return to Earth and be reused in future flights. That innovation is something new to space exploration, and is a feat that Blue Origin raced SpaceX to in 2015. Blue Origin won the race by just a few weeks, when the Blue Origin New Shepherd test successfully landed on its launching pad. The crew section detaches from the rocket over two minutes after shooting into space, then gently lands, offering a safe and repeatable trip that will hopefully become more and more affordable in the future.