Here's Why A Contact Name Turns Red On iMessage

To fix a contact's name appearing red in iMessage, you simply need to remove the communication limit on your iPhone using these steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and scroll down to tap Screen Time. Select Communication Limits. Tap During Screen Time and select Everyone.

Once you do this, try sending an iMessage from your iPhone, and the contact names should no longer appear in red.

As mentioned, a contact name might still appear in red when adding someone to a group conversation, and their contact is selected as an email address instead of a phone number. While there's no information regarding this on Apple support pages, several users on Reddit have reported it happening when contacts have an email address linked. So, if you see a red name when adding someone, try removing their email from the contact details. Here's how to do that.

Open the Contacts app on your iPhone. Find and tap the contact that is turning red in messages. Tap the Edit option. Tap the red minus icon on the left of the email address to remove it. Finally, select Done in the top right corner to save changes.

You can repeat the above steps to remove email addresses from other contacts whose names are turning red in iMessage. Once you do, contact names won't turn red, and you'll be able to communicate with them without any issues.