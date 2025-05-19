When Did Cummins Start Using EGR?

The Cummins name is synonymous with diesel engines and have been famously put in most Dodge vehicles through the years. The first Cummins engine to be put into a Dodge was in 1989, but many may wonder when was the first time EGR valve or exhaust gas recirculation system was introduced in them.

Dodge officially started putting the EGR technology along with a particulate filter in the Dodge trucks from mid of 2007 when the new 6.7L diesel engine debuted replacing the 5.9L diesel engine. The EGR system and particulate filter did help control emissions but added extra complexity and reliability issues.

The older 5.9L diesel engines did have a pseudo-EGR of sorts which was done by using a different cam profile which essentially closed a valve quicker than required which trapped some of the exhaust gasses inside the cylinder. Many car owners called this as "in-cylinder EGR", but this was not a proper EGR system, which consisted of an EGR valve. This "in-cylinder EGR" system allowed Dodge to roll out vehicles without a proper EGR for quite some time, as the competition came out with EGR systems quite a few years before than Dodge.

