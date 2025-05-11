Which Airline Has The Largest Seatback TV Screens?

Before the rise of personal devices, passengers relied solely on what airlines provided onboard: scratchy radio channels, drop-down screens showing a single movie, and basic audio jacks built into armrests. Over time, airlines realized that keeping travelers entertained made long flights much more bearable — and much more competitive.

Advertisement

In the 1980s, in-flight entertainment took off, with Northwest Airlines pioneering early seatback screens. Fast forward to today, and most long-haul widebody aircraft from major U.S. airlines like Delta, United, and American boast such screens. Better yet, these systems are loaded with movies, TV shows, audiobooks, games, and live maps. You can also connect Bluetooth headphones to your in-flight entertainment screen for a truly personalized, private experience. Some carriers like Virgin Atlantic even used to let passengers chat seat-to-seat via the in-flight entertainment system, though some unruly incidents eventually led to the feature's removal.

Still, even as the tech has evolved, not every aircraft has the high-tech features we want to see in commercial airline flights. Narrowbody aircraft often rely on streaming to personal devices instead of dedicated screens, a trend that's only accelerated lately. But among those still doing seatback entertainment justice, a few airlines really stand out, especially when it comes to screen size.

Advertisement