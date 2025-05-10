The Useful Reason Why Some Commercial Ships Blow Bubbles Underwater

Some commercial ships are now releasing a steady stream of bubbles underwater, and the reason is purely functional: reducing drag. This technique, called air lubrication, reduces resistance and helps ships glide more efficiently through water by creating a layer of microbubbles along the hull. Less resistance also means lower fuel use.

Advertisement

It works like this: compressors on board pump air through small holes or vents in the flat bottom of the ship. This produces a thin film of bubbles that reduces friction between the metal hull and the surrounding water. The system doesn't affect how the ship floats or moves through waves. It just helps the vessel move forward with less energy wasted.

Fuel accounts for a huge chunk of operating costs for large vessels like container ships, oil tankers, and bulk carriers. Cutting even a small percentage of drag translates into big savings over long distances. Some systems claim up to 10% in fuel efficiency gains. That's a lot when you're burning thousands of gallons a day.

This isn't a gimmick or a test concept. Ships from big names in the industry, like NYK-Hinode Line, have already installed air lubrication systems on select vessels. More are following as fuel prices and emissions rules tighten. Blowing bubbles might seem odd, but it's one of the more practical tricks in modern shipping tech.

Advertisement