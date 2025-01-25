Why Are Ships Painted Red On The Bottom?

It seems a bit peculiar that ships are painted red — or any color — on the bottom since this part of the boat is almost always below the surface of the water, hidden from view. Why do ships need to be a certain color on the bottom? The red color itself is actually not all too important — it's just the natural color of the cuprous oxide found in the paint that's used to coat the bottom of the ship.

This paint is applied to reduce the amount of underwater growth on the bottom of a ship, like barnacles, worms, and weeds. This process, called anti-fouling, started when ships used to be wooden and slow, the perfect combination for underwater growth to thrive. Back then, worms could damage the wood. Even though many ships are now made with different materials, they can still get damaged from an abundance of underwater growth — and most importantly, the extra weight can cause drag on the ship and make it go slower. These days, any color can be mixed into the paint, but many choose to stick with the red color due to tradition.